Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 2,671,369 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 183% from the previous session’s volume of 943,970 shares.The stock last traded at $19.42 and had previously closed at $19.41.
Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.44 and a 200 day moving average of $19.42.
Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.0694 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.
Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF
Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Buffett Takes the Bait; Berkshire Buys More Oxy in December
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Top 3 ETFs to Hedge Against Inflation in 2025
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- These 3 Chip Stock Kings Are Still Buys for 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.