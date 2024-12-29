Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 2,671,369 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 183% from the previous session’s volume of 943,970 shares.The stock last traded at $19.42 and had previously closed at $19.41.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.44 and a 200 day moving average of $19.42.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.0694 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSCQ. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,333,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,272,000 after buying an additional 848,067 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,991,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,452 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,559,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,058,000 after purchasing an additional 75,230 shares during the period. Fusion Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,719,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,632,000 after purchasing an additional 24,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,527,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,870,000 after purchasing an additional 716,716 shares during the period.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

