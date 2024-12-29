Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,900 shares, a growth of 128.2% from the November 30th total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BCS Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $1,357,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $17,232,000. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $463,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $353,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,023,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.18 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.01 and a 1-year high of $21.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.49 and a 200-day moving average of $20.65.

Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0842 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

