Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW) Short Interest Up 123.6% in December

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,000 shares, an increase of 123.6% from the November 30th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $12,008,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 105,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,639 shares during the last quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 88.9% during the third quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 80,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after acquiring an additional 38,086 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 64,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF in the second quarter worth about $2,350,000.

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IPKW opened at $39.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.06 and a 200-day moving average of $41.22. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $35.69 and a twelve month high of $43.17. The firm has a market cap of $89.28 million, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.93.

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.5183 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (IPKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies that have reduced their outstanding shares by at least 5% in the past year. IPKW was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

