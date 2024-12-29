iShares ESG Aware Aggressive Allocation ETF (BATS:EAOA) Trading Up 0.2% – Still a Buy?

iShares ESG Aware Aggressive Allocation ETF (BATS:EAOA – Get Free Report) rose 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $36.33 and last traded at $36.33. Approximately 4,342 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $36.28.
iShares ESG Aware Aggressive Allocation ETF Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.75 million, a P/E ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 0.82.
About iShares ESG Aware Aggressive Allocation ETF
The iShares ESG Aware Aggressive Allocation ETF (EAOA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target risk asset allocation. The fund is an index-tracking fund of funds that tactically allocates 80\u002F20 global equites and US investment grade bonds with positive ESG characteristics. EAOA was launched on Jun 12, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.
