iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN) Trading Up 0.2% – Should You Buy?

iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN – Get Free Report)’s share price were up 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.06 and last traded at $25.06. Approximately 289,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 345,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.02.
iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.06.
