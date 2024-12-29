iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 2,076,333 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 353% from the previous session’s volume of 458,268 shares.The stock last traded at $23.92 and had previously closed at $23.93.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.05.

Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 74,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 14.8% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 6,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 25,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 204,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (IBDS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between December 31, 2026 and December 16, 2027. IBDS was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

