iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 2,213,441 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 501% from the previous session’s volume of 368,296 shares.The stock last traded at $24.87 and had previously closed at $24.89.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.13.

Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF during the second quarter worth about $104,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 10.8% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 6,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (IBDT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Jan 1 and Dec 15, 2028. IBDT was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

