iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK) Short Interest Up 28.1% in December

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,500 shares, an increase of 28.1% from the November 30th total of 28,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $19.11 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $18.84 and a one year high of $20.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.60.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.0638 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF

About iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Family Office LLC boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 72,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 5,027 shares during the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF by 30.9% in the second quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 15,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 118,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 26,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (IBTK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2030 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2030. The fund will terminate in December 2030. IBTK was launched on Jul 14, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.