iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK) Short Interest Up 28.1% in December

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,500 shares, an increase of 28.1% from the November 30th total of 28,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $19.11 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $18.84 and a one year high of $20.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.60.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.0638 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%.
The iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (IBTK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2030 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2030. The fund will terminate in December 2030. IBTK was launched on Jul 14, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.
