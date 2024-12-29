iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDW – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 917,852 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 270% from the previous session’s volume of 247,964 shares.The stock last traded at $20.33 and had previously closed at $20.37.

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.73.

Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBDW. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF during the third quarter worth about $10,475,000. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF by 501.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 165,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 138,250 shares in the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 147,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 27,700 shares during the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 642,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,634,000 after purchasing an additional 24,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 337,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,154,000 after purchasing an additional 18,403 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (IBDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index composed of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between January 1, 2031 and December 15, 2031. IBDW was launched on Jun 22, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

