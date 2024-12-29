iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDX) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDX – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 581,512 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 288% from the previous session’s volume of 149,908 shares.The stock last traded at $24.55 and had previously closed at $24.60.

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBDX. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF by 22.2% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 10,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Farmers National Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF by 55.7% during the second quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 15,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 5,533 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF in the third quarter valued at about $391,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF (IBDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate bonds maturing between January 1, 2032 and December 15, 2032. IBDX was launched on Jun 28, 2022 and is managed by BlackRock.

