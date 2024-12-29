iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGBH) Trading Down 0.4% – What’s Next?

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGBH – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $24.35 and last traded at $24.35. 57,210 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 57,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.44.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.39 and a 200 day moving average of $24.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGBH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.19% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (IGBH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds the iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGLB) and uses derivatives to hedge out interest rate risk.

