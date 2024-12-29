iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,070,000 shares, a decline of 23.6% from the November 30th total of 2,710,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,141,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 629,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,040,000 after acquiring an additional 82,015 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 50.2% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 63,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,437,000 after purchasing an additional 21,361 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the third quarter worth $314,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the third quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,544,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock opened at $52.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.47. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.68 and a fifty-two week high of $57.96.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.7673 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

