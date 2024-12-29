iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA) Trading Up 0.4% – Should You Buy?

iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA – Get Free Report) were up 0.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $28.68 and last traded at $28.65. Approximately 34,291 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $28.55.

iShares MSCI China A ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $310.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.23 and its 200 day moving average is $27.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNYA. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in iShares MSCI China A ETF by 25.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 11,250 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF by 136.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 124,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 71,921 shares during the period. Prism Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI China A ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 393,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,963,000 after purchasing an additional 32,310 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI China A ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $17,202,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI China A ETF by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 6,308 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI China A ETF

The iShares MSCI China A ETF (CNYA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI China A Inclusion index, a market-cap-weighted index of Chinese A-share equities. CNYA was launched on Jun 13, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

