IsoEnergy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ISENF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

IsoEnergy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ISENF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,300 shares, a decrease of 19.3% from the November 30th total of 1,362,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.2 days.
IsoEnergy Stock Performance
Shares of IsoEnergy stock opened at $1.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.41. IsoEnergy has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $4.00.
IsoEnergy Company Profile
