IsoEnergy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ISENF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

IsoEnergy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ISENF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,300 shares, a decrease of 19.3% from the November 30th total of 1,362,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.2 days.

IsoEnergy Stock Performance

Shares of IsoEnergy stock opened at $1.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.41. IsoEnergy has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $4.00.

IsoEnergy Company Profile

IsoEnergy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of uranium mineral properties. It holds interest in the Larocque East, Geiger, Thorburn Lake, Radio, Hawk, Ranger, and Collins Bay Extension properties in the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as interests in various other properties.

