J Heath Deneke Sells 1,000 Shares of Summit Midstream Corporation (NYSE:SMC) Stock

Summit Midstream Corporation (NYSE:SMC – Get Free Report) CEO J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $36,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,006 shares in the company, valued at $9,409,617.14. This trade represents a 0.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

J Heath Deneke also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Summit Midstream alerts:

On Monday, December 23rd, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total transaction of $34,940.00.

On Friday, December 20th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total transaction of $34,970.00.

On Wednesday, December 18th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total value of $35,180.00.

On Monday, December 16th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total transaction of $35,180.00.

On Friday, December 13th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total transaction of $35,950.00.

On Wednesday, December 11th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $37,090.00.

On Monday, December 9th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.22, for a total value of $37,220.00.

On Friday, December 6th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total value of $37,780.00.

On Wednesday, December 4th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $37,430.00.

On Monday, December 2nd, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total transaction of $37,800.00.

Summit Midstream Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of SMC opened at $36.48 on Friday. Summit Midstream Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $15.56 and a fifty-two week high of $40.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.91. The firm has a market cap of $388.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Summit Midstream

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Midstream during the third quarter worth about $529,000. Fractal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,576,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in Summit Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,311,000. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Summit Midstream in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,794,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Summit Midstream during the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 42.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Summit Midstream Corporation focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. It operates natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering systems in four unconventional resource basins, including the Williston Basin in North Dakota, which includes the Bakken and Three Forks shale formations; the Denver-Julesburg Basin that consists of the Niobrara and Codell shale formations in Colorado and Wyoming; the Fort Worth Basin in Texas, which comprises the Barnett Shale formation; and the Piceance Basin in Colorado, which includes the Mesaverde formation, as well as the emerging Mancos and Niobrara Shale formations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.