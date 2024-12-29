JOFF Fintech Acquisition (OTCMKTS:JOFFU) Trading Up 0.1% – Time to Buy?

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:JOFFU – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.07 and last traded at $10.06. Approximately 17,100 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 74% from the average daily volume of 9,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.06.

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Company Profile

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

