Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Stock Price Down 1.2% – Time to Sell?

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,118 ($14.07) and last traded at GBX 1,134 ($14.27). Approximately 21,079 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 35,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,148 ($14.45).
Just Eat Takeaway.com Trading Down 1.2 %
The firm has a market cap of £2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.77 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.21, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,105.51 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,057.79.
About Just Eat Takeaway.com
Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates as an online food delivery company worldwide. Its marketplace connects consumers and restaurants through its platforms. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.
