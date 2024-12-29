K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) Trading 1.1% Higher – Should You Buy?

Shares of K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT – Get Free Report) rose 1.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$8.56 and last traded at C$8.51. Approximately 372,631 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 669,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.42.

K92 Mining Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 50.06 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.19, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 2.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$9.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.27.

About K92 Mining

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. The company's mineral properties include the Kainantu gold mine project that covers an area of approximately 836 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea; and the Blue Lake gold-copper porphyry deposit located in the southwest of the Kora and Judd intrusion.

