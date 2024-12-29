Kayne Anderson BDC, Inc. (NYSE:KBDC) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.40 Per Share

Kayne Anderson BDC, Inc. (NYSE:KBDC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 13th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This is a boost from Kayne Anderson BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Kayne Anderson BDC Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of KBDC opened at $16.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.54. Kayne Anderson BDC has a 52-week low of $15.69 and a 52-week high of $17.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Get Kayne Anderson BDC alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Kayne Anderson BDC

In other Kayne Anderson BDC news, Director Susan C. Schnabel bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.54 per share, with a total value of $41,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,758.98. This trade represents a 44.75 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Kayne Anderson BDC from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kayne Anderson BDC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.30.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Kayne Anderson BDC

About Kayne Anderson BDC

(Get Free Report)

Kayne Anderson BDC Inc is a business development company which invests primarily in first lien senior secured loans, with a secondary focus on unitranche and split-lien loans to middle market companies. Kayne Anderson BDC Inc is based in CHICAGO.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kayne Anderson BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kayne Anderson BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.