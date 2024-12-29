Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 6th,Zacks Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.

Kennedy-Wilson has increased its dividend by an average of 13.3% per year over the last three years. Kennedy-Wilson has a payout ratio of -44.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Kennedy-Wilson to earn $3.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.7%.

Kennedy-Wilson Stock Performance

NYSE KW opened at $10.06 on Friday. Kennedy-Wilson has a 1-year low of $7.85 and a 1-year high of $12.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.98 and a 200-day moving average of $10.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th.

About Kennedy-Wilson

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

