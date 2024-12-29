KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (KREF) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 31st

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 12th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 89.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect KKR Real Estate Finance Trust to earn $1.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.0%.

Get KKR Real Estate Finance Trust alerts:

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Stock Performance

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock opened at $10.28 on Friday. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 12-month low of $8.71 and a 12-month high of $13.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.15. The company has a quick ratio of 277.63, a current ratio of 277.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $715.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.27 and a beta of 0.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust ( NYSE:KREF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $140.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.52 million. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 9.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on KREF shares. JMP Securities increased their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KREF

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

(Get Free Report)

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring transitional senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.