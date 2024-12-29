Klondike Gold (CVE:KG) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Klondike Gold Corp. (CVE:KG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 92666 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
Klondike Gold Trading Up 9.1 %
The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.08. The firm has a market cap of C$12.42 million, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Peter Tallman purchased 400,000 shares of Klondike Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,000.00. Insiders own 11.16% of the company’s stock.
Klondike Gold Company Profile
Klondike Gold Corp., a resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Klondike District gold project located in Dawson City, Yukon Territory. The company was formerly known as Arbor Resources Inc and changed its name to Klondike Gold Corp.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Klondike Gold
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Buffett Takes the Bait; Berkshire Buys More Oxy in December
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Top 3 ETFs to Hedge Against Inflation in 2025
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- These 3 Chip Stock Kings Are Still Buys for 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Klondike Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klondike Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.