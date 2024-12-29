Klondike Gold (CVE:KG) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Klondike Gold Corp. (CVE:KG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 92666 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Klondike Gold Trading Up 9.1 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.08. The firm has a market cap of C$12.42 million, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Get Klondike Gold alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Peter Tallman purchased 400,000 shares of Klondike Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,000.00. Insiders own 11.16% of the company’s stock.

Klondike Gold Company Profile

Klondike Gold Corp., a resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Klondike District gold project located in Dawson City, Yukon Territory. The company was formerly known as Arbor Resources Inc and changed its name to Klondike Gold Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Klondike Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klondike Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.