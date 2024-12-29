Lasertec (OTCMKTS:LSRCF) Stock Price Down 0.2% – Time to Sell?

Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $95.20 and last traded at $96.67. 632 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.90.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.49.

About Lasertec

Lasertec Corporation engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of inspection and measurement equipment in Japan and internationally. The company offers semiconductor related products, which includes mask related systems for extreme ultraviolet and deep ultraviolet solutions, and wafers inspection and review systems; and FPD photomask inspection systems.

