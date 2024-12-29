Liberty Broadband Co. (LBRDP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 on January 15th

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Saturday, December 28th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.

Liberty Broadband has increased its dividend payment by an average of 58.7% per year over the last three years.

Liberty Broadband Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDP opened at $25.15 on Friday. Liberty Broadband has a 52-week low of $21.82 and a 52-week high of $25.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.71.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

