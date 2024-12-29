Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Trading Down 1% – Here’s Why

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Get Free Report) shares were down 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.50 and last traded at $0.50. Approximately 2,161,888 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,082,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. D. Boral Capital reduced their price target on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $110.21 million, a P/E ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.16.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 15.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 17,411 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 311.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 211,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 159,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.47% of the company’s stock.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cell therapies for unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company develops OpRegen, an allogeneic retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an allogeneic oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase 1/2a multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of cervical spinal cord injuries; and VAC, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

