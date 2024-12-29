Lion One Metals (CVE:LIO) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Lion One Metals Limited (CVE:LIO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24, with a volume of 244474 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Lion One Metals Stock Down 2.0 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.29 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 11.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06. The stock has a market cap of C$62.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 0.43.

Lion One Metals (CVE:LIO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Lion One Metals had a negative net margin of 185.32% and a negative return on equity of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of C$9.36 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lion One Metals Limited will post 0.0199784 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lion One Metals

Lion One Metals Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral resources in Fiji. The company’s principal property is the 100% owned Tuvatu Gold project, which comprise four special prospecting licenses covering an area of approximately 13,613 hectares located on the island of Viti Levu in Fiji.

