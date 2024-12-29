Lipella Pharmaceuticals Cancels Special Meeting Due to Lack of Quorum

Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: LIPO) recently declared in an 8-K filing to the Securities and Exchange Commission about the cancellation of the Company’s special meeting of stockholders that was in continuation from December 20, 2024. The meeting, aimed at addressing key shareholder matters, was called off due to the absence of a quorum required for conducting business transactions effectively.

Upon a thorough count of shareholders physically present or represented by proxy at the Special Meeting, it was discerned that the minimum quorum essential for decision-making was not met. Consequently, no actions were taken concerning the proposals scheduled for deliberation at the Special Meeting, leading to its cancellation.

Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc., a Delaware-based company trading common stock on the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC under the ticker symbol LIPO, is classified as an emerging growth company. As an emerging growth entity, Lipella Pharmaceuticals has indicated its decision to utilize the extended transition period for adopting new or revised financial accounting standards, as permitted under Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.

The company’s principal executive office is situated at 7800 Susquehanna St., Suite 505, Pittsburgh, PA 15208, with a telephone contact number of (412) 894-1853. Jonathan Kaufman, the Chief Executive Officer of Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc., signed off the document on behalf of the registrant on December 27, 2024.

Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs by reformulating the active agents in existing generic drugs and optimizing these reformulations for various applications. The company develops LP-10, a formulation of tacrolimus that has completed Phase 2a clinical trial for patients with radiation-induced hemorrhagic cystitis; LP-310, a formulation of tacrolimus for the treatment of oral lichen planus; and LP-410, an oral liposomal formulation of tacrolimus for the treatment of oral graft-versus-host disease (GVHD).

