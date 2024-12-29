Lithium Chile (OTCMKTS:LTMCF) Shares Up 10.1% – Here’s What Happened

Lithium Chile Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTMCF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 10.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.58 and last traded at $0.57. 22,059 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 32,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.
Lithium Chile Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.46.
About Lithium Chile
Lithium Chile Inc engages in the acquisition and development of lithium properties in Chile and Argentina. The company also explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds interests in a lithium property portfolio consisting of approximately 111,978 hectares in Chile and 20,800 hectares in Argentina; and owns 5 properties totaling 21,329 hectares in Chile.
