MacKenzie Realty Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKZR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Posted by on Dec 29th, 2024

MacKenzie Realty Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKZRGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 18th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Saturday, January 25th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.

MacKenzie Realty Capital Stock Performance

MKZR opened at $3.88 on Friday. MacKenzie Realty Capital has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $6.07.

MacKenzie Realty Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MacKenzie Realty Capital Inc is a REIT which focused on investing in multifamily housing and office real estate properties located principally in the United States. MacKenzie Realty Capital Inc is based in ORINDA, Calif.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MacKenzie Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacKenzie Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.