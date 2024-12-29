MacKenzie Realty Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKZR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

MacKenzie Realty Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKZR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 18th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Saturday, January 25th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.

MacKenzie Realty Capital Stock Performance

MKZR opened at $3.88 on Friday. MacKenzie Realty Capital has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $6.07.

Get MacKenzie Realty Capital alerts:

MacKenzie Realty Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

MacKenzie Realty Capital Inc is a REIT which focused on investing in multifamily housing and office real estate properties located principally in the United States. MacKenzie Realty Capital Inc is based in ORINDA, Calif.

Receive News & Ratings for MacKenzie Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacKenzie Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.