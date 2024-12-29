Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (NYSE:MHNC) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.48 Per Share

Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (NYSE:MHNC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 27th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Saturday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4844 per share on Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Maiden Holdings North America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

Maiden Holdings North America Stock Performance

NYSE:MHNC opened at $17.00 on Friday. Maiden Holdings North America has a 52 week low of $15.60 and a 52 week high of $19.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.55.

