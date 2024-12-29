Mapfre (OTCMKTS:MPFRY) Shares Down 1.4% – Time to Sell?

Mapfre, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPFRY – Get Free Report) dropped 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.06 and last traded at $5.06. Approximately 2,901 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 60% from the average daily volume of 1,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.13.
Mapfre Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.07.
Mapfre Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th were paid a $0.0861 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Mapfre’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.86%.
About Mapfre
Mapfre, SA engages in insurance, finance, securities, investment, and services business worldwide. The company offers life and non-life; health; accident; property and casualty protection comprising automobile and homeowner insurance, personal third-party liability and asset insurance, etc.; savings and investment; retirement; burial; travel; and leisure insurance solutions.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Mapfre
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Power Up: Gaming Industry Expansion Fuels Stock Opportunities
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- These 3 Quirky ETFs May Be Strong Plays in 2025
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Buffett Takes the Bait; Berkshire Buys More Oxy in December
Receive News & Ratings for Mapfre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mapfre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.