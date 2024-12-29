Maquia Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:MAQC) Stock Price Up 0% – Here’s Why

Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MAQC – Get Free Report) shot up 0% on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.31 and last traded at $11.28. 12,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 173% from the average session volume of 4,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.28.

Maquia Capital Acquisition Stock Up 0.0 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.15.

About Maquia Capital Acquisition

Maquia Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus its search on technology-focused middle market and emerging growth companies in North America.

