Marie-Chantal Gingras Sells 600 Shares of National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Stock

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) insider Marie-Chantal Gingras sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$132.79, for a total transaction of C$79,674.00.

National Bank of Canada Stock Performance

National Bank of Canada stock opened at C$132.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$45.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$134.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$123.64. National Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$98.04 and a 1 year high of C$141.15.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

National Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This is a positive change from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Scotiabank upped their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$129.00 to C$154.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Cibc World Mkts downgraded National Bank of Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$142.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$116.00 to C$134.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$136.10.

View Our Latest Report on NA

About National Bank of Canada

(Get Free Report)

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.