Massachusetts Business Development Corp. (OTC:MBDC) Declares Annual Dividend of $0.15

Massachusetts Business Development Corp. (OTC:MBDC – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Tuesday, December 10th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.
Massachusetts Business Development Price Performance
MBDC opened at $35.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.00. Massachusetts Business Development has a 1 year low of $35.00 and a 1 year high of $35.00.
