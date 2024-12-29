Mawson Infrastructure Group (OTCMKTS:WIZP) Trading Down 4.8% – What’s Next?

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WIZP – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.92 and last traded at $0.95. 388,687 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 175% from the average session volume of 141,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.44. The stock has a market cap of $447.61 million, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.77.

About Mawson Infrastructure Group

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc engages in the provision of digital asset infrastructure services. The company is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.

