Mawson Infrastructure Group (OTCMKTS:WIZP) Trading Down 4.8% – What’s Next?

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WIZP – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.92 and last traded at $0.95. 388,687 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 175% from the average session volume of 141,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.
Mawson Infrastructure Group Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.44. The stock has a market cap of $447.61 million, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.77.
About Mawson Infrastructure Group
Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc engages in the provision of digital asset infrastructure services. The company is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Mawson Infrastructure Group
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Power Up: Gaming Industry Expansion Fuels Stock Opportunities
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- These 3 Quirky ETFs May Be Strong Plays in 2025
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Buffett Takes the Bait; Berkshire Buys More Oxy in December
Receive News & Ratings for Mawson Infrastructure Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mawson Infrastructure Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.