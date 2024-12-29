Maxim Power (TSE:MXG) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Maxim Power Corp. (TSE:MXG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$5.40 and last traded at C$5.40, with a volume of 4027 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$5.30.

Maxim Power Stock Up 3.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$277.79 million, a PE ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.05, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 4.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$4.85 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.26.

Maxim Power (TSE:MXG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$25.66 million for the quarter. Maxim Power had a net margin of 28.02% and a return on equity of 8.83%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Maxim Power Corp. will post 0.0712303 EPS for the current year.

About Maxim Power

Maxim Power Corp., an independent power producer, acquires or develops, owns, and operates power and power related projects in Alberta, Canada. It operates Milner power plant, a 300 MW combined cycle gas-fired power plant located in Grande Cache, Alberta. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

