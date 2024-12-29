MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.55-5.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $695-705 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $699.73 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MGPI. Lake Street Capital cut MGP Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Loop Capital set a $75.00 price target on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of MGP Ingredients from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of MGP Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on MGP Ingredients from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGPI opened at $39.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $866.92 million, a P/E ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. MGP Ingredients has a 52 week low of $38.65 and a 52 week high of $102.12.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.02. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $161.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that MGP Ingredients will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.98%.

In related news, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 7,050 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total transaction of $324,511.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,720,279.19. The trade was a 15.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 36.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions.

