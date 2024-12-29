Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) Trading Down 22.8% – Here’s Why

Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM – Get Free Report) dropped 22.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.17. Approximately 8,975 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 8,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

Minim Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $477,700.00, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 3.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.03.

About Minim

Minim, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, delivers intelligent networking products that connects homes and offices in North America and internationally. It offers hardware products, including cable modems, cable modem/routers, gateways, mobile broadband modems, wireless routers, routers, multimedia over coax adapters, mesh home networking devices, mesh systems, and other local area network products.

