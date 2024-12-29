Mitesco (OTCMKTS:MITI) Trading Down 2.8% – Here’s Why

Mitesco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITI – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.27 and last traded at $0.39. 1,365 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 6,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

Mitesco Trading Down 2.8 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.36.

Mitesco Company Profile

Mitesco, Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in healthcare technology and services business. Mitesco, Inc is based in Vero Beach, Florida.

