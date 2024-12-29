Mitsubishi Chemical Group (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) Sets New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Posted by on Dec 29th, 2024

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHYGet Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.77 and last traded at $23.77, with a volume of 346 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.81.

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Stock Down 4.2 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.37.

Mitsubishi Chemical Group (OTCMKTS:MTLHYGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi Chemical Group had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 2.07%.

About Mitsubishi Chemical Group

(Get Free Report)

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation provides performance products, chemicals, industrial gases, health care products, and other products in Japan and internationally. It operates in five segments: Specialty Materials, Industrial Gases, Health Care, MMA, and Basic Materials. The Specialty Materials segment offers performance polymers, soarnol, gohsenol, sustainable polymers, and engineering plastics; coating materials, additives, and fines; packaging, industrial and medical, acetyl, and polyester films; engineering shapes and solutions, carbon fiber and composite materials, and fibers; aqua, life, and infrastructure solutions; and semiconductor, electronics, and battery materials.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Chemical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Chemical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.