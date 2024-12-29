Mitsubishi Chemical Group (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) Sets New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.77 and last traded at $23.77, with a volume of 346 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.81.

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Stock Down 4.2 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.37.

Mitsubishi Chemical Group (OTCMKTS:MTLHY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi Chemical Group had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 2.07%.

About Mitsubishi Chemical Group

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation provides performance products, chemicals, industrial gases, health care products, and other products in Japan and internationally. It operates in five segments: Specialty Materials, Industrial Gases, Health Care, MMA, and Basic Materials. The Specialty Materials segment offers performance polymers, soarnol, gohsenol, sustainable polymers, and engineering plastics; coating materials, additives, and fines; packaging, industrial and medical, acetyl, and polyester films; engineering shapes and solutions, carbon fiber and composite materials, and fibers; aqua, life, and infrastructure solutions; and semiconductor, electronics, and battery materials.

