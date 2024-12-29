Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Trading 2.1% Higher – Still a Buy?

Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 2.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.89 and last traded at $19.88. Approximately 2,977,792 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 5,209,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.47.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Mobileye Global from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BNP Paribas downgraded Mobileye Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down from $16.00) on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.38.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.55 and a 200 day moving average of $17.65. The firm has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 0.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MBLY. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global by 140.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Mobileye Global during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mobileye Global during the second quarter valued at about $84,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mobileye Global by 1,019.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 3,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the second quarter worth about $147,000. Institutional investors own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

