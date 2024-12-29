Modiv Industrial, Inc. (MDV) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 31st

Modiv Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:MDV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 5th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0958 per share on Monday, January 27th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.
Modiv Industrial has a dividend payout ratio of -348.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Modiv Industrial to earn $1.13 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.15 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 101.8%.
Modiv Industrial Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of MDV opened at $14.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.69. Modiv Industrial has a twelve month low of $13.50 and a twelve month high of $18.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.21 million, a PE ratio of -135.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of -0.24.
About Modiv Industrial
Modiv Industrial, Inc is an internally managed REIT that is focused on single-tenant net-lease industrial manufacturing real estate. The Company actively acquires critical industrial manufacturing properties with long-term leases to tenants that fuel the national economy and strengthen the nation's supply chains.
