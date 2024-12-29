Modiv Industrial, Inc. (MDV) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 31st

Modiv Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:MDVGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 5th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0958 per share on Monday, January 27th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.

Modiv Industrial has a dividend payout ratio of -348.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Modiv Industrial to earn $1.13 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.15 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 101.8%.

Shares of MDV opened at $14.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.69. Modiv Industrial has a twelve month low of $13.50 and a twelve month high of $18.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.21 million, a PE ratio of -135.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of -0.24.

Modiv Industrial (NYSE:MDVGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $11.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.90 million. Modiv Industrial had a return on equity of 1.42% and a net margin of 6.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Modiv Industrial will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Modiv Industrial, Inc is an internally managed REIT that is focused on single-tenant net-lease industrial manufacturing real estate. The Company actively acquires critical industrial manufacturing properties with long-term leases to tenants that fuel the national economy and strengthen the nation's supply chains.

