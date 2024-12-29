Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.25 on January 15th

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 13th,RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 1.25 per share by the semiconductor company on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.

Monolithic Power Systems has increased its dividend by an average of 26.0% per year over the last three years. Monolithic Power Systems has a dividend payout ratio of 30.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Monolithic Power Systems to earn $13.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.5%.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $612.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $668.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $797.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.05. Monolithic Power Systems has a 52-week low of $546.71 and a 52-week high of $959.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $620.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.10 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 21.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MPWR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $610.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,075.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $994.00 price objective (up from $918.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $828.67.

Get Our Latest Report on MPWR

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,444 shares in the company, valued at $32,066,400. This represents a 4.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $929.59, for a total transaction of $10,225,490.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,518,400.11. This represents a 9.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,100 shares of company stock valued at $17,153,021 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.