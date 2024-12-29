N Brown Group (LON:BWNG) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

N Brown Group plc (LON:BWNG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 39.80 ($0.50) and last traded at GBX 39.80 ($0.50), with a volume of 136270 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 39.30 ($0.49).

N Brown Group Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a market cap of £185.76 million, a P/E ratio of 3,980.00, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 39.19 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 29.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.01, a current ratio of 7.62 and a quick ratio of 4.33.

About N Brown Group

N Brown Group plc operates as a clothing and footwear digital retailer in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of apparel, footwear, and home goods for men and women under the JD Williams, Simply Be, Ambrose Wilson, Jacamo, Home Essentials, Fashion World, Marisota, Oxendales, and Premier Man brands.

