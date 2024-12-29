Nabtesco (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) Shares Up 0.6% – Still a Buy?

Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.55 and last traded at $17.55. 110 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.44.

Nabtesco Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.19 and a beta of 0.63.

Nabtesco (OTCMKTS:NCTKF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Nabtesco Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

About Nabtesco

Nabtesco Corporation manufactures and sells equipment in the industrial, daily life, and environmental fields in Japan and internationally. The company offers precision reduction gears for industrial robots’ joints; hydraulic equipment, such as traveling unit for crawlers, control valve for mini excavators, and swing unit for hydraulic excavators; railroad vehicle equipment, such as railroad vehicle brake systems, test equipment, door operating units, brake shoes, seat turning equipment, and snow removal devices; and aircraft equipment comprising flight control actuation systems and high voltage electric power distribution units.

