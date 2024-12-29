Nadim Ahmed Sells 8,400 Shares of Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) Stock

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) CEO Nadim Ahmed sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total transaction of $99,708.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,123,590.50. This trade represents a 3.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Cullinan Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ CGEM opened at $12.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.28. The firm has a market cap of $699.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23 and a beta of -0.18. Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.91 and a 1 year high of $30.19.

Cullinan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.09. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Cullinan Therapeutics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its position in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 188.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,280,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141,706 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cullinan Therapeutics by 20.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,337,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,125,000 after purchasing an additional 396,034 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP grew its holdings in Cullinan Therapeutics by 62.1% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,705,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,558,000 after purchasing an additional 653,330 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in Cullinan Therapeutics by 16.5% in the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,533,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,672,000 after buying an additional 217,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 23.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,208,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,233,000 after buying an additional 231,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

CGEM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Cullinan Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.67.

Cullinan Therapeutics Company Profile

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead program comprises CLN-619, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors. Its development portfolio also includes CLN-049, a humanized bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia or myelodysplastic syndrome; CLN-418, a human bispecific immune activator that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid tumors; and Zipalertinib, a bioavailable small-molecule for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

