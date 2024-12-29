National Health Investors, Inc. (NHI) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 31st

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 5th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.90 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.

National Health Investors has raised its dividend by an average of 0.9% per year over the last three years. National Health Investors has a payout ratio of 114.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect National Health Investors to earn $4.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.1%.

National Health Investors Trading Down 0.8 %

NHI stock opened at $68.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.29, a current ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. National Health Investors has a 52-week low of $51.59 and a 52-week high of $86.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

National Health Investors ( NYSE:NHI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $63.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.93 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 38.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that National Health Investors will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on NHI. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of National Health Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on National Health Investors from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. StockNews.com cut National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on National Health Investors in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.33.

National Health Investors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

