Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 16th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0542 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.
Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NBH opened at $10.25 on Friday. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund has a 1-year low of $10.03 and a 1-year high of $11.41.
About Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund
