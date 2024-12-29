New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYMTZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 31st

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 10th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 1st will be given a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.
New York Mortgage Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ NYMTZ opened at $19.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.88. New York Mortgage Trust has a 12 month low of $16.60 and a 12 month high of $21.74.
