NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 (OTCMKTS:NLCP)

NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLCP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 12th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.
NewLake Capital Partners Stock Performance
Shares of NLCP stock opened at $17.70 on Friday. NewLake Capital Partners has a twelve month low of $15.90 and a twelve month high of $21.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.42.
NewLake Capital Partners Company Profile
